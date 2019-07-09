Home

Age 56, Loving Father, Grandpa, Son & Brother Passed away July 4, 2019. Survived by loving sons, Willard (Katelyn) & Robert; granddaughters, Mackenzie & Mikayla; parents, Bill & Ellie; siblings, David (Mooreen), Cyndi Sonday, Sally (Sherwood) Sonday-Gaines, Daniel (Renee), Joseph (Amanda) & Michael (Megan); and many other family members & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, July 11th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul with a visitation 2 hours prior to the Mass at church. Private inurnment later at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred. Special thanks to Dr. Joleen Hubbard & the care team at the Mayo Clinic. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on July 9, 2019
