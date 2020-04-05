|
On April 2, 2020, Mark Erpelding, age 62, passed away at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland, the result of complications due to surgery. Born May 4, 1957, to Leo and Lavern Erpelding in North Saint Paul, Minnesota, he was the youngest of 5 children. Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Eleftheria, loving daughter, Haris Leona, his 104 yr. old mother, brothers Richard Erpelding, Kenneth Erpelding, and sisters Mary Erpelding and Linda Lundstrom, as well as, many nephews, nieces, cousins, and sisters and brothers-in-law. Growing up in North Saint Paul, a 1975 graduate of North High School in North Saint Paul, he received his college degree in Business at the University of Minnesota. Recently employed as Director of Food Services for Aramark at the Catholic University of America, Mr. Erpelding had been a life-long career chef with a creative passion for his epicurean calling. After college, his world travels landed him in Greece where he pursued his culinary career, as well as, met and married his wife in 1989. Mark's love of laughter and life was contagious with a singular distinct laugh that could fill a room. He lived his life through simple pleasures, friends, and family, reaching people in a deep and positive way. For those lucky enough to have known him and love him, his passing will leave an unresolved void in their life. A memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Condolences to the family can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020