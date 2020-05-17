Mark Louis SCIPIONI
Age 70, of St. Paul Passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Hibbing, MN and was a long-time resident of St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Charlotte Scipioni. Survived by his siblings, Susan Kassulke, Catherine Meyers, Joseph (Mary) Scipioni, Thomas (Sandy) Scipioni, James (Cindy) Scipioni and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for immediate family. A larger service for Mark will be held at a later date when conditions for such a service are allowed. Memories of Mark can be shared on klecatskys.com.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
