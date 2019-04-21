|
Age 80 of Lindstrom Mark was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in November 2018 and went home to his God surrounded by his loving family on April 10, 2019 at age 80. Mark's love for his Lord was evident in his words and actions throughout his life. We thank God for our time with him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol of Lindstrom; daughter Kim (Jim) Lundholm-Eades of Marine on St. Croix; son Kent (Sally) Lundholm of Scandia; grandchildren Jeremiah (Liz) Olson, Kierstin (David) Andresen, Chase and Carver Lundholm; great grand children Kacie, Sophie, Annika, Sten; brother Kent David Lundholm of St. Louis Park; brother-in-law Bill (Ann) Roth and many other extended family members. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Boy Scout Troop 50. Mark's Celebration of Life service is on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 13025 Newell Ave., Lindstrom MN. Visitation at 10am, service at 11:00 with luncheon to follow. Strike Life Tributes – Isanti 763-444-5212 StrikeLifeTributes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019