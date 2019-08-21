|
Age 75 Died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. Mark was born the son of Frank and Lillian (nee Joyce) on November 04, 1943 in Saint Paul, MN. He grew up in Saint Paul, graduating from Central High School, class of 1962. Following graduation, Mark worked for Burlington Railroad until his retirement. Mark married Nancy Gross on April 12, 1970. He loved watching and playing golf as well as worked as a caddie. He enjoyed visiting and working at Yellowstone National Park as a teenager. Mark had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents, Frank and Lillian; brother, David; sisters, Mary and Annie. Mark is survived by his children, Stacey and Michael; dogs, Mable, Lucy, Ethel, and Frieda; brothers, John and Nick (Ruby); sister-in-law, Barbara; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI 54017). Private family interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Aitkin MN at a later date. Bakken-Young New Richmond715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019