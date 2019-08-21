Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark MESENBOURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark MESENBOURG


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark MESENBOURG Obituary
Age 75 Died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. Mark was born the son of Frank and Lillian (nee Joyce) on November 04, 1943 in Saint Paul, MN. He grew up in Saint Paul, graduating from Central High School, class of 1962. Following graduation, Mark worked for Burlington Railroad until his retirement. Mark married Nancy Gross on April 12, 1970. He loved watching and playing golf as well as worked as a caddie. He enjoyed visiting and working at Yellowstone National Park as a teenager. Mark had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents, Frank and Lillian; brother, David; sisters, Mary and Annie. Mark is survived by his children, Stacey and Michael; dogs, Mable, Lucy, Ethel, and Frieda; brothers, John and Nick (Ruby); sister-in-law, Barbara; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI 54017). Private family interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Aitkin MN at a later date. Bakken-Young New Richmond715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now