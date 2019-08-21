|
Age 63, of Saint Paul Passed away in his home peacefully with loved ones on August 19th. Preceded in death by mother, father and brothers Scott and Greg. Survived by son Vincent from first marriage to Kimberly Miron, siblings Connie, Brian, Colleen, Danny (Donna), and significant other Sue Chickett. Retired from Waterous Co. after 42 years of service making many friendships along the way. He enjoyed riding his '82 Yamaha Virago and working on small motors in his spare time. He was always an early riser and a classic rock guru. He is loved and will be missed dearly. Visitation to be held at Kessler & Maguire, 640 West 7th Street in Saint Paul on Saturday, August 24th from 12-3pm. Afterward there will be a celebration of life at Skarda's Bar.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019