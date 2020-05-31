Age 67, of Mankato Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his girls on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from cancer. A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Mark was born on August 18, 1952 in St. Paul to Ned and Marion (Nadeau) Peterson. He attended Johnson High School, where he played high school hockey, graduating in 1970. He went on to the University of Wisconsin at River Falls where he played college hockey and graduated in 1974. He met his wife, Eileen, in the operating room at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital (Regions). They were married on March 15, 1974. He followed his passion to Physician Assistant training at Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1976. Then he and Eileen moved to Owatonna, MN, where he practiced as a P.A. for 6 years. During this time, he also enlisted in the US Army Reserve. He graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1984, followed by his residency at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He started his OB/GYN practice in Cambridge, MN in 1988. Then in 1991, he and his family moved to Mankato, MN where he joined the Mankato Clinic. Then due to his health, Mark took an early retirement in 2016. Mark and Eileen had four beautiful daughters that he adored. He gained three wonderful sons through the marriages of three of his daughters. They blessed him with ten grandchildren who became his world. Mark is survived by his wife of 46 years, Eileen; daughters, Patsy (Graham) King, Amy (Nick) Otto, Molly (Nick) Burger and Allison; grandchildren, Sean, Isaac, Andrew, Benjamin, Braeden, Emma, Charlie, Rylan, Keegan and Brielle; his special pup, Jaspers; siblings, Sharon (Phil) Potter, Mary Burfeind, Linda (Charlie) Peterson, Judy (Mike) Hagel, Kenny (Pam) Peterson and Carol (Dave) Thomalla; sisters-in-law, Ann Holahan, Maureen Asleson and Colleen Madden; brother-in-law James Madden Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; brother, Charlie; nephew, Brad; and special friends Charley Sadaka, Gordy Lingbeck, Bill Peters and Myrl Barnes.









