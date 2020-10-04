August 6, 1959 – September 27, 2020 Mark died at home last Sunday after being screwed over by cancer. That said, his last days included his favorite things: family and friends, cabins, walleye, venison steak, and laughter. Mark was highly respected by and dedicated to his UPS colleagues, they were family to him as well. His best times included: playing hearts and teaching Texas Hold'em at Eagle Lake, BWCA camping with colorful bonfires, double-skunking his buddy in cribbage, 6-deer-a-season, 4 years running, while hunting with uncle Pat and crew, fishing off "Mark's Point" on Spider Lake, any day after the Christmas rush at UPS, a cold Mountain Dew, and a new book. While Mark never vied to be the center of attention, he was at the center of our family. He will be profoundly missed. Beloved son of Monica; loyal brother to Sue (Don) Frank, Lynn Rudeen, Barb Freeman, Julie (Dave) Schmolke; clever and fun uncle to Michael, Tom and Charlie Frank, Molly (Rod) Houdek, Carly (Adam) Wirkus, Abby Rudeen, Hayley, Madeline, and Harrison Freeman. Great uncle to Quinn, Rose and Henry Houdek. Honorary uncle to Josh Haselman, Sarah Lindback, Ryan Haselman, Nicole Pendleton. Preceded in death by father, Richard, and his brothers-in-law Paul Freeman and Neil Rudeen. Covid restrictions limit the service to immediate family. We invite you to gather in appropriate groups and join us via zoom, 6 pm, Thursday, Oct 8th. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
82755957396?pwd=dHR3QzUvcVBkMnpXa0luU2FicHppUT09 Meeting ID: 827 5595 7396 Passcode: Carlson108 Please let us know how Mark impacted your lives. Share your stories and pictures on the Tribute Wall at https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/
obituary/Mark-Carlson. To honor Mark's adventurous spirit, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to www.savetheboundarywaters.org
