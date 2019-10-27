|
Of Boise, ID Passed away of Parkinson's on October 10, 2019. Mark was born April 17, 1946 in St. Paul to Wayne and Ethel (Schletty) McLagan. He was a 1964 graduate of South St. Paul High School, completed his BA degree at the U of M in 1968, his Master of Divinity degree in 1973 and was ordained at St. Paul Luther Seminary. During his internship in Austin, TX he met his late wife of 32 years, Sharon Hahn. He served ELCA congregations in Bellflower and Ferndale, CA, El Paso, TX and Casper, WY. Mark is survived by his wife Susan; sons Seth of Austin, TX and Justin of Broomfield, CO; brothers Clinton (Jane) of South St. Paul, John (Dotty Arntzen) of Lincoln, NE, Lance of River Falls, WI, Carl (Clio) of River Falls, WI, Grant (Jodie) of Bloomington, Scott of Odessa, FL, Rusty of St. Paul; sisters Linda (Dan) Randall of River Falls, WI, Holly (Roger) Madden of Doylestown, PA; his aunt and godmother Beatrice Kellgren of White Bear Lake; 3 step-daughters and their families; nieces and nephews; cousins and many dear friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sharon, an infant sister, sisters-in-law Mary, Valerie, Diane and Cynthia. A celebration of life service in the Twin Cities is pending. It will be announced in a future Sunday Pioneer Press obituary section.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019