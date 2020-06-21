Age 54, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on June 11, 2020 Mark was born and raised in Shakopee, MN, and had many interests and talents. He was a natural athlete and, in his youth, he won numerous boxing, baseball, and punt, pass & kick awards. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved boating, fishing and hunting. He was often accompanied by his dog Tilly. Mark earned a degree in public administration from Minnesota State University-Mankato, and later earned a J.D. degree from William Mitchell College of Law and passed the Minnesota State Bar Exam. His professional career included management and senior level positions within the energy, and mining & aggregates industries. Mark was a skilled writer, loved storytelling & spirited dialogue and debate. Mark was known for his twinkling blue eyes, boyish grin, generosity of spirit, and a propensity for bestowing nicknames on everyone he knew, as a sign of endearment. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Gert and John Suel. He is survived by siblings Jim, Bill, Mary Pat, Kelly Bishop (Dan), Charlie and Maura; caring friend Mary; numerous cherished nieces and nephews, and close childhood & high school friends. A combined memorial service for Mark and his Mother Gertrude will be held at a later date.









