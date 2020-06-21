Mark Raymond SUEL
Age 54, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on June 11, 2020 Mark was born and raised in Shakopee, MN, and had many interests and talents. He was a natural athlete and, in his youth, he won numerous boxing, baseball, and punt, pass & kick awards. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved boating, fishing and hunting. He was often accompanied by his dog Tilly. Mark earned a degree in public administration from Minnesota State University-Mankato, and later earned a J.D. degree from William Mitchell College of Law and passed the Minnesota State Bar Exam. His professional career included management and senior level positions within the energy, and mining & aggregates industries. Mark was a skilled writer, loved storytelling & spirited dialogue and debate. Mark was known for his twinkling blue eyes, boyish grin, generosity of spirit, and a propensity for bestowing nicknames on everyone he knew, as a sign of endearment. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Gert and John Suel. He is survived by siblings Jim, Bill, Mary Pat, Kelly Bishop (Dan), Charlie and Maura; caring friend Mary; numerous cherished nieces and nephews, and close childhood & high school friends. A combined memorial service for Mark and his Mother Gertrude will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
