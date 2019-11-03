|
Age 70 of River Falls, WI Passed away after a long illness on October 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Merlyn and LuAnn; siblings Jeff, Cindy and Rob. Survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy; son Dylan, siblings, Tom (Judy), Brad (Sheila) and Susan (Kim); sister-in-law, Bonnie and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a Vietnam Veteran who received the Bronze Star, a 22 year veteran of the St. Paul Police Department and a 16 year veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 11AM at the Minnesota Veteran's Home Chapel, 5101 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Thank you to the entire staff of the Minnesota Veteran's Home who provided loving care to Mark and his family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019