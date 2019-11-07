Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
952-469-2723
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
19795 Holyoke Ave.,
Lakeville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
19795 Holyoke Ave
Lakeville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark PARRANTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark S. PARRANTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark S. PARRANTO Obituary
Age 73 of Lakeville Passed away on November 5, 2019 Mark was survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Jon (Stacy) and Christopher (Casi); grandson, Austin, and many relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 AM Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10:30 AM at church. A Celebration of Life will follow Mass. Private interment at a later date. 'He Loved. He was Loved' White Funeral Home 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -