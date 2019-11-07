|
Age 73 of Lakeville Passed away on November 5, 2019 Mark was survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Jon (Stacy) and Christopher (Casi); grandson, Austin, and many relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 AM Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10:30 AM at church. A Celebration of Life will follow Mass. Private interment at a later date. 'He Loved. He was Loved' White Funeral Home 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 7, 2019