Age 64 Of White Bear Lake The Chicago Cubs lost their biggest fan on June 2, 2020. Mark passed away after a 15 month battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanne and his parents, Rennie & Harriet. Survived by his daughters Falichia and Gretchin (TJ); sons Mark (Kelly), Guy (Christine),John (Tegan); grandchildren Victoria, Christian, Brecken, Emilee, Matthew, Grace, Leighton, and Colton; brother Michael (Beverly); sisters Melodee (Mark) Risi, Marcia Schneider. Mark was born in Rockford, IL and graduated from Harlem High School in Loves Park, IL. He served his country for 4 years in the Army and dedicated 42 years to Rexam, never missing a day of work. Late at night you could find Mark devouring sweets while he played chess or rereading one of his paperback Sci-Fi novels. Mark was a master of the BBQ and taught his children the art of grilling, which ultimately brought all his family together. Celebration of life to be determined later this summer. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.