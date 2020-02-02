|
Age 63 On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, GOD called Mark home with his family by his side. Mark is survived by Lori (nee Spencer), his wife of 32 years; children, Nicholas (Jenni) Eslinger, Bradley (Sonja) Obrycki, and Andrea (Mark) Mayer; 6 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Beverly (late Curtis) Spencer; brother, Bradley (Julia) Eslinger; brother-in-law, Craig (Deb) Spencer; and Bob…the dog. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Evelyn; and his sister, Susan. Mark's love for his family always came first. His energy was contagious, and his work family is what motivated him in his career. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan, and 1 hour prior to 11 AM Memorial Service, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Easter Lutheran Church on the Hill, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Private Inurnment. Memorials are preferred to a . (651) 454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020