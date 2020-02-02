Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Easter Lutheran Church on the Hill
4200 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
View Map
Mark Steven ESLINGER

Mark Steven ESLINGER Obituary
Age 63 On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, GOD called Mark home with his family by his side. Mark is survived by Lori (nee Spencer), his wife of 32 years; children, Nicholas (Jenni) Eslinger, Bradley (Sonja) Obrycki, and Andrea (Mark) Mayer; 6 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Beverly (late Curtis) Spencer; brother, Bradley (Julia) Eslinger; brother-in-law, Craig (Deb) Spencer; and Bob…the dog. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Evelyn; and his sister, Susan. Mark's love for his family always came first. His energy was contagious, and his work family is what motivated him in his career. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan, and 1 hour prior to 11 AM Memorial Service, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Easter Lutheran Church on the Hill, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Private Inurnment. Memorials are preferred to a . (651) 454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
