Age 57 of rural Northfield Passed away April 24, 2020, at home. Survivors include his wife Zen; children, Joe and Maggie; sister, Joan (David) Hinderscheit; his brothers, Mike (Jan), Ken (Judi), Fran (Lisa), Tom (Cathy), Jon (Lisa); and his in-laws, Paul & Pam Krause. Preceded by sister Mary Anderson and brother Anthony. Private Mass at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. A gathering to celebrate Mark's life will be held at a future date. Memorials preferred to St. Dominic School, Northfield High School Blue Line Club, and Raider Girl's Hockey. www.northfieldfuneral.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
