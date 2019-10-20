Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Mark W. BONSE

Mark W. BONSE Obituary
Age 61 Of Stillwater Mark passed away on October 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Shirley. Mark will be dearly missed by those who survive him: sister, Kathleen (William) McCue; nephew, Bryant; and niece, Emily; and many relatives and friends. Mark was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was kind and generous, and went out of his way to help those in need. He had a warm smile for everyone and was well known for his outgoing and friendly manner. Mark worked his entire career for Andersen Corporation. Friends and family are invited to gather and honor Mark on Sunday, November 10 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation begins at 2:00PM; memorial service at 4PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
