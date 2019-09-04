|
Age 75, of Woodbury, MN Died August 31, 2019 Mark passed away peacefully in his home. He is survived by wife, Karen; sons, Christopher (Woodbury), Eric (Stillwater); grandsons, Max and Tyler. He was born and raised in Adrian, MN where he grew up with brothers, David, Tim and sister, Peggy. Mark graduated from the University of Minnesota business school. He was a member of the marching band, highlighted by a trip to the 1962 Rose Bowl. Mark served in the Army in Vietnam where he was decorated with seven medals and badges. Mark married Karen Paulsness September of 1969 in her hometown of Baltic, SD. Mark's career with Western Life/Fortis insurance took them to live in Denver for 6 years. The family moved back to the Twin Cities in 1976 settling in Woodbury. Mark became a businessman in 1994 as he owned and operated two UPS Stores. He retired in 2007. Some of his greatest friendships came from the ATW Poker Club, a group of friends who have played cards every month over 40 years. Mark and Karen enjoyed their retirement winters in Mesa, AZ where Mark added to his community of strong friendships. They also had returned to Colorado annually to ski the Rockies. Outside of his family and friendships his greatest love was for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He was a lifelong season ticket holder for Gopher football and basketball. He continued to play his coronet in events for the U of M Alumni Band. Another passion was golf. He fulfilled lifelong dreams when he played rounds at Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. He returned to Pebble this summer as a volunteer for the U.S. Open. Mark was the proud organizer of the I-90 Golf Tour which thrived as a team event among friends in southwestern MN for 11 years. Mark amassed an enviable five hole-in-ones in his golf career. In his retirement he enjoyed time with his grandsons, traveling with Karen and Arizona winters. It was remarked by many this week that "Nobody enjoyed life more than Mark". He will be missed greatly by family and friends all over the country. 'SKI U MAH' Visitation Thurs., Sept. 5th 4-8pm O'Halloran & Murphy Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Memorial Service Fri., Sept. 6th Guardian Angels Church Woodbury, 9am Visitation, 10am Mass. Memorials preferred to: Salvation Army, Pride of Minnesota Travel Fund (U of M Marching Band).
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019