1/1
Marleen M. CREIGHTON
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of Austin, MN Died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Home Memory Care. Marleen was born October 24, 1932 in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew up in White Bear Lake. On May 16, 1959 she was united in marriage to Fred Creighton at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake. Fred and Marleen moved to Austin in 1967 when Fred accepted a job as a manager of a local business. Marleen was a devout parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Ann Creighton, as well as her grand children, Claire and William, Rochester, MN. Her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy. She is also survived by three sisters and a brother, along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Fred; three sisters; a sister-in-law; five brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews. Thank you to the staff at St. Mark's and a special thank you to Margaret, Matt, and Sharon for all of their help and support over the years. As was her wish, there will not be a funeral, the family will hold a private service. Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved