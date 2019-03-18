|
Age 77, of Oakdale Was born October 11, 1941 to the late Josephine (Jennen) and Arthur VanOverbeke in Lyon County, Minnesota. He graduated from Cottonwood High School in 1959 and then attended the University of Minnesota and studied Business. He worked for 3M for 39 years, in the Commercial Graphics Group, retiring in 1999. He was an active member of Woodbury Lutheran Church since the early 80s. He enjoyed time with family and friends and traveling amongst them, and time on the family farm. He will be dearly missed by 3 sons: Kirk (Deb), Brett (Lana), and Ross (Tessa); grandchildren: Maxwell, Esther, Joshua, Lucille, and Joseph; siblings: Vince and Audrey; and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Judy; siblings: Francis, Phyllis, Doris, Ronald (Buddy), and James (Jimmy). Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19 from 6-8pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, MN. Funeral Service Wednesday March 20th at Woodbury Lutheran Church 7380 Afton Rd, Woodbury with visitation from 1:30-2pm, a 2pm service and a meal to follow. Interment will follow at Mound Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Woodbury Lutheran Missions Fund, Meals on Wheels, or the . Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019