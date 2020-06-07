Age 88, formerly of Roseville and Mahtomedi Marlene passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 55 years, son Ronald, son-in-law Rick Van Horne, brother Alfred (Fred) LaCroix and brother-in-law Arthur Pohlen. Survived by children Robert (Janet), Jon (Judy), Richard (Linda) and Suzanne Van Horne; daughter-in-law Kathy; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters Teresa Pohlen and Frances McCabe; sister-in-law Peggy LaCroix; also many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 12th 1:30 pm at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 380 Little Canada Rd, Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Gianna Homes, 4605 Fairhills Rd., E., Minnetonka, MN 55345. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.