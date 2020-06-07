Marlene A. GIRARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, formerly of Roseville and Mahtomedi Marlene passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 55 years, son Ronald, son-in-law Rick Van Horne, brother Alfred (Fred) LaCroix and brother-in-law Arthur Pohlen. Survived by children Robert (Janet), Jon (Judy), Richard (Linda) and Suzanne Van Horne; daughter-in-law Kathy; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters Teresa Pohlen and Frances McCabe; sister-in-law Peggy LaCroix; also many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 12th 1:30 pm at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 380 Little Canada Rd, Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Gianna Homes, 4605 Fairhills Rd., E., Minnetonka, MN 55345. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Church of St. John the Evangelist
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
Church of St. John the Evangelist
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved