Marlene "Babe" (Dietrich) ANDERSON

Age 86, of Scandia Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Lorne "Andy" Anderson and brother, Richard Dietrich. Survived by daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Jarmoluk; son, John; three grandsons; sister, Gretchen Schmidt and many nieces and nephews. Marlene was born on a farm near North Branch, MN. She graduated from Chisago City High School and went to college at St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota where she became a teacher. She taught first grade and children with special needs for many years. Marlene married Lorne Anderson on December 27, 1957 and enjoyed all their free time with family and friends at the cabin they built on Big Marine Lake. They had a small hobby farm in Scandia. Marlene enjoyed animals, gardening, baking, quilting, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a member and volunteer at Elim Lutheran Church. She was always cheerful and her kind heart will be remembered by all who knew her. A special thanks to Stoney River staff and Allina Hospice Care. At Marlene's request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North; PO Box 67, Scandia MN 55073.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
