|
|
Age 86 of Lake Elmo, MN Passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Clara Thorson; and children, David, Colleen Beer, and Kathleen Ries. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Edward; grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, and Cory Beer, Alycia, Ashley (Jake), Andrea, and Amanda Ries; great-grandchildren, Mason and Amelia; and sons-in-law, Don Beer and Greg Ries. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020