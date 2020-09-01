1/
Marlene E. ANDREWS
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29th. She died peacefully at Woodbury Health Care Center, surrounded by her family, after succumbing to ALS. Marnie was born in Mankato, MN on January 31, 1932 to Clare and Edith Dolan. She graduated from Robbinsdale H.S. She married Carl Andrews on November 3, 1951 and they enjoyed 68 years together. She was a library clerk for 16 years at District 833. A bright light went out on our lives, but her glow will always be with us. Marnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irene Bolkcom; brother, Garold Dolan; son, Charles Andrews. Marnie will be deeply missed by her husband Carl; daughter, Kathy (Richard) Kohner; grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsay) Kohner and Kelly (Brian) Bauer; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Colin Bauer; nieces, Penny Hodges and Colleen Allison. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd, Woodbury. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to LWML. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved