Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29th. She died peacefully at Woodbury Health Care Center, surrounded by her family, after succumbing to ALS. Marnie was born in Mankato, MN on January 31, 1932 to Clare and Edith Dolan. She graduated from Robbinsdale H.S. She married Carl Andrews on November 3, 1951 and they enjoyed 68 years together. She was a library clerk for 16 years at District 833. A bright light went out on our lives, but her glow will always be with us. Marnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irene Bolkcom; brother, Garold Dolan; son, Charles Andrews. Marnie will be deeply missed by her husband Carl; daughter, Kathy (Richard) Kohner; grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsay) Kohner and Kelly (Brian) Bauer; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Colin Bauer; nieces, Penny Hodges and Colleen Allison. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd, Woodbury. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to LWML. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com