Age 84 of Lake City, MN Formerly of W. St. Paul, MN Passed away February 15, 2019. Survived by: Ronald Stoerzinger, daughter: Laura (Mike) Kapsch, son: Daniel (Shelagh) Stoerzinger, son: Stephen (Kara) Stoerzinger, and daughter: Sarah (Rob) Nutt. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation at 10:00 AM. Funeral at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church 460 Annapolis St. W., West St. Paul, MN. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019