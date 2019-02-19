Home

More Obituaries for Marlene STOERZINGER
Marlene Elaine STOERZINGER

Marlene Elaine STOERZINGER Obituary
Age 84 of Lake City, MN Formerly of W. St. Paul, MN Passed away February 15, 2019. Survived by: Ronald Stoerzinger, daughter: Laura (Mike) Kapsch, son: Daniel (Shelagh) Stoerzinger, son: Stephen (Kara) Stoerzinger, and daughter: Sarah (Rob) Nutt. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation at 10:00 AM. Funeral at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church 460 Annapolis St. W., West St. Paul, MN. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019
