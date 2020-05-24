Age 80 - Of St. Paul Passed away May 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Margaret; and brother, Butch. Survived by children, Deborah (Duane) Jereczek, Dana (Scott) Rehbein, David and Dawn; grandchildren, Brandon, Lea, Daniel, Mindy, Curtis, David, Dane and Gabrielle; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Dave) Olsen and Geri Boos; many nieces and nephews. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.