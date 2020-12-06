1/
Marlene F. QUALLE
Age 81 Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 with her partner of 44 years, Dale, at her side. Survived by partner Dale Foley; children Katherine David (Bob Iverson), Rod Qualle (fiancée Lori McGuire); grandchildren Ashley, Joseph, Hunter, Morgan, Madison; and great-grandchildren Jameson, Braydon, and Ciara. Marlene worked for 44 years in the healthcare industry, a minister for 40 years, served on many boards, and was the number one fundraiser for the Fairview Foundation. She was very proud of her 44 years of sobriety and spent those years counseling others with their dependency and recovery. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Memorials preferred to Unity South Church in Bloomington for the mural she wanted on the side of the church.





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
