Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Marlene G. KNIVSLAND


1941 - 2019
Marlene G. KNIVSLAND Obituary
Wife, Mutti, Oma Age 78, of N. St. Paul Died on December 21, 2019 Marlene was at peace when she passed and was surrounded by family. Born in 1941, she was predeceased by her parents, brothers, and father-in-law, Paul. Adored and survived by husband David; children, Carron Bade (Dave), Mark Nixon (Amy), Kristofer (Marisal), Karla Selbitschka (Tony); grandchildren, Dan (Sarah), Thomas (Ashley), Andrew, Samuel, Jakob, Joshua, Greta, Katelin, Aliza, Shana and Kara; great-grandchildren, Winnie, Ellawyn, Jacen, Keira and Talulah; bonus kids, Stephanie, Joe, Tyler, and Lily. Visitation Wednesday, January 1 from 4:00– 7:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELE BRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard). Memorial service January 2 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to N. St. Paul food shelf are appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
