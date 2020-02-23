|
Age 88, of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. Marlene was born on January 11, 1932 to Howard and Gertrude Pagel. She was preceded in death by her husband George E. Nelson. She is survived by three sons, Gregory (Linda), Jeffrey (Joan) and Douglas (Margaret) Nelson, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marlene was a 49 Year Life Member of the Lake Elmo Fourth District . She volunteered many hours at the Minneapolis Veteran's Hospital and she worked at Hick's Tailoring in Stillwater for many years. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5th and Willard, Stillwater, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020