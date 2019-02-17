Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
187 S. Western Avenue
Saint Paul, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
187 S. Western Avenue
Saint Paul, MN
Marlene HETZNECKER Obituary
Feb. 28th, 1942 - Feb. 14th, 2019 Marlene Ann Hetznecker, originally from St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Marlene is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 56 years Lyle Hetznecker; her two children, Greg Hetznecker (Linda Rusnacko) and Kim Ahern (Andy); as well as by her three adored grandchildren, Thomas Ahern (Kelsey), Lauren Pitera (Rudy), and Ellie Ahern. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Pitzl; as well as by her best friend and sister, Carol Schwartz. Marlene passed away on Saint Valentine's Day, which is only fitting, as the love she had for her family and friends could not be matched. A celebration of Marlene's life will take place on Wednesday February 20th at St. Stanislaus Church, 187 S. Western Avenue, Saint Paul 55102. A visitation will start at 10AM, followed by a funeral service at 11AM. A luncheon will then be hosted at DeGidio's Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
