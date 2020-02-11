|
Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at age 86. Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, J. Bruce Auger; children John (Julie) Auger, Lori (Rush) Simonson & Meri (David) O'Mara; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many friends. Marlene was a graduate of Johnson High School. Marlene's visitation will be held February 12, 4-7PM at the funeral home 1411 Vintage Lane, Rochester NY 14626. Marlene's funeral service will be held Thursday February 13th 11:00AM at Hope Church, 1301 Vintage Lane, Rochester NY 14626. Interment at the convenience of the family. www.bartolomeo.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 11, 2020