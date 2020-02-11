Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home
1411 Vintage Lane
Rochester, NY 14626
585-720-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home
1411 Vintage Lane
Rochester, NY 14626
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Church
1301 Vintage Lane
Rochester, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene AUGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene J. (Johnson) AUGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene J. (Johnson) AUGER Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at age 86. Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, J. Bruce Auger; children John (Julie) Auger, Lori (Rush) Simonson & Meri (David) O'Mara; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many friends. Marlene was a graduate of Johnson High School. Marlene's visitation will be held February 12, 4-7PM at the funeral home 1411 Vintage Lane, Rochester NY 14626. Marlene's funeral service will be held Thursday February 13th 11:00AM at Hope Church, 1301 Vintage Lane, Rochester NY 14626. Interment at the convenience of the family. www.bartolomeo.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -