Marlene J. "Midge" KIELSA
Age 86 of New Richmond, WI Midge lived a joyful life centered around her family. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Dorothy Galvin; husband Don Kielsa; and infant son Craig. Survived by children Kevin (Michele), Kim, Kari and Kris (Sarah); 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial Saturday (Oct. 31st) 2PM at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, 151 S. Washington Ave., New Richmond with Visitation starting at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to American Cancer Society or Lakeview Homecare & Hospice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Church of The Immaculate Conception
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Church of The Immaculate Conception
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
