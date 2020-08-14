Marlene was and will always be one of my most treasured friends, and prayer partner. We shared many years of laughter, lifes ups and downs and our love for Jesus and His church for many many years. Her love for her family and friends was unmeasurable. When I spoke with her right before her biopsy she told me how at peace she was and that she doesn’t know what rookie do without faith and prayer support in their life. That is her legacy! She is dearly missed and loved! Kathy ( prayer group member)

Kathy Gatto

Friend