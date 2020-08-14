1/1
Marlene J. LaRUE
Age 86 Of White Bear Lake Our beloved Mother & Grandmother passed away on August 11, 2020 after a short illness. Preceded in death by husband Lawrence; son Thomas; and parents Richard & Marjorie Bauer. Survived by children Deborah LaRue, Diane Martin (Mike Jr.), Dawn Torrini (Bill), Mike (Cindy), Mark (Carrie) and Gary (Chris); grandchildren Jamie, Kassandra, Michelle, Mike III, Jasmine, Kyree, Carrie, Chad, Lauren, Rachel, Ryan & Justy; 18 great grandchildren and extended family & friends. Marlene loved and lived for her family and friends. She lived her faith, loved her church, prayer groups, trips and time at the lake. Visitation Monday, August 17th from 9:30- 10:30 am at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 17th at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private family interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to her beloved church, St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.





Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
Marlene was and will always be one of my most treasured friends, and prayer partner. We shared many years of laughter, lifes ups and downs and our love for Jesus and His church for many many years. Her love for her family and friends was unmeasurable. When I spoke with her right before her biopsy she told me how at peace she was and that she doesn’t know what rookie do without faith and prayer support in their life. That is her legacy! She is dearly missed and loved! Kathy ( prayer group member)
Kathy Gatto
Friend
