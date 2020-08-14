Age 86 Of White Bear Lake Our beloved Mother & Grandmother passed away on August 11, 2020 after a short illness. Preceded in death by husband Lawrence; son Thomas; and parents Richard & Marjorie Bauer. Survived by children Deborah LaRue, Diane Martin (Mike Jr.), Dawn Torrini (Bill), Mike (Cindy), Mark (Carrie) and Gary (Chris); grandchildren Jamie, Kassandra, Michelle, Mike III, Jasmine, Kyree, Carrie, Chad, Lauren, Rachel, Ryan & Justy; 18 great grandchildren and extended family & friends. Marlene loved and lived for her family and friends. She lived her faith, loved her church, prayer groups, trips and time at the lake. Visitation Monday, August 17th from 9:30- 10:30 am at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 17th at 11:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private family interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to her beloved church, St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.