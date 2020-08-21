Age 87, of Burnsville Formerly of Sioux Falls, SD for 61 years, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marlene Joan Winker was born on January 17, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN to Emil and Inez Modjeske (Chapman). She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1950. Marlene and Jim met at the U of M Newman Club in 1951 and married in May of 1953. They lived in the Twin Cities until Jim was called into the Air Force in 1954. During his 2-year military service, they lived in Arlington, MA, where he was assigned to their balloon research group at the U.S. Air Force Cambridge Research Center in Bedford, MA. In 1956 they moved to Sioux Falls, SD, when Jim joined Raven Industries, where he made a career working on hot air and scientific balloons. In 2017 they relocated to Burnsville, MN to be closer to family. While not adventurous by nature, Marlene rose to the challenge of a lifetime of international travel. Ballooning events led Marlene and Jim to Peru, Japan, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, France, Luxembourg, Australia, South Africa and more. Other travels took them to Egypt, Greece, Spain, Italy, Russia, Chile, Easter Island and a "dream trip" to see the Falkland Islands penguin colonies. Marlene and Jim were members of the Shirts and Skirts Square Dancing Club for 30 years. They also belonged to several local wine clubs. Marlene was an active member of the Saint Mary's Altar Society for many years. Marlene was a dedicated wife and homemaker, raising 5 wonderful children (at times possibly obstinate or challenging, but definitely unique). On her home turf, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, swimming and playing organ. She prided herself in providing three square meals a day, 365 days a year. She turned out a mean hotdish and always had hot bologna burgers ready to go for a family road trip. Her cookies and bars were legendary. She is preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Emil and Inez Modjeske; sister, Daryl (Don) Hexamer; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Vanita), Daniel (Eileen), Lewis, and Thomas Winker; sisters-in-law, Patricia and Cecilia Foley; and daughter-in-law, Michelle. She is survived by her children, Dave (Brooke), Jeff (Marie), Greg (Molly Stacy), Ted (Alice), and Jenny (Mike Popehn); grandchildren, Gabrielle (Matthew), Alexandra (Wolfgang), Zoe (Seth), Daniel, Rebecca, Rachel, Molly, and Austin; great-grand daughter, Elenor; brothers-in-law, Frederick and Bill Foley; sisters-in-law, Marguerite and Susan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 E. Cliff Road, Burnsville, MN with a visitation 1 hour prior. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to Falklands Conservation.









