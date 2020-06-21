Age 86 Was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to John and Margaret Ehret. She graduated from Johnson High School in 1953, graduated from Macalester College and later received her master's degree in special education. Marlene married Philip Bauman and spent 33 years as missionaries in Hong Kong. Marlene went to be with Jesus, her lifelong friend, savior and Lord, on June 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Philip; five children: Steve (Ruth) of Northfield, Brenda (John) Hadro of Northfield, Cynthia (Michael) Kutschenreuter of Mukwonago, WI, Scott (Karrie) of Bismarck, ND and Kim (Ethan) Barnes of Whippany, NJ; 17 grandchildren, 16 great grand children. She was preceded in death by her brother, John and her parents. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held at a later date. www.northfieldfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.