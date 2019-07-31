|
|
"A Little Mother" Marlene was born May 31st, 1935 in St. Paul, MN. On Sunday evening, July 28th, 2019 the angels came and carried her away while surrounded by her family, and she was joyfully reunited and welcomed at the gates of heaven by her dear mother and father, Deloros and Vernon Nyman; her brothers, Bill and Dave Nyman; step-mother, Helen Nyman and many other family members and friends. There is not room enough to tell everything she was to us. She was a beautiful and devoted wife to her husband, Mike and everything you could ask for in a mother to her seven daughters, Maureen (Jim) Sexton, Colleen (Ward) Wallin, Sharon Lemke, Margaret (Bill) Roszak, Mary Kaye (Sean) Bagge, Molly (Mike) Dexter and Leah (Ron) Riehle. She was "Nana" to, and will be lovingly missed by her 16 grandchildren, Meghan (Derrick) Hosmer, Rachael Sexton; Ian and Ero Wallin; Kayla (Tony) Agbara, Emily (Derek) Tuley and Ryan Lemke; Annie, Jake and Sara Roszak; Michael (Cayleigh) Deller and Aidan Bagge; Bailey and Gracie Dexter; Hailey and Hunter Riehle; 2 great-grandchildren, Emma and Addie Hosmer. She was amazingly resilient, endured hard times with grace and poise, and turned them quickly into good times and wonderful memories. She taught us the values of strong faith, unconditional love, courageous spirit, forgiveness, compassion, and that hospitality is no small thing. She was an avid, avid Twins fan, even naming her fish "Buxton"! She loved to sew, was a long-time member of The Church of St. Patrick, and never missed a sporting event or band concert for the seven of us! Marlene attended Humboldt High School and Technical College in St. Paul, and worked at Minnesota Pipeline, Divine Redeemer Hospital and the City of Inver Grove Heights. While it is extremely difficult to express how devastating it is to lose our dear wife and mother, our family remains so very grateful to have been blessed with such a wonderful example who touched so many lives as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, dear cousin, aunt and beloved friend. We wish to express our thanks and gratitude to Southview TCU and to Allina Hospice for their wonderful care and support. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at The Church of St. Patrick 3535 72nd St. IGH, followed by a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019