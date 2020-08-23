1/1
Marlene Judith (Blaeser) VOGEL
Age 79, of Prior Lake, MN Passed away on August 15, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer. Marlene was the daughter of Bernard H. "Ben" Blaeser and Gladys M. "Glady" (Schletty) Blaeser. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School, St. Paul. She married James E. Vogel on July 15, 1961 and recently celebrated 59 years of marriage with him. Her legacy is the beloved family that grew in their love. Marlene was a passionate advocate for children and for literacy. She worked in education for 15 years as a teacher's aide, tutor and reading teacher, assisting many challenged young students in learning to read. She was a volunteer reader to children at the Prior Lake library and is remembered by many for the way she made the stories come alive. Her interests also included photography. She took beautiful pictures of people and nature. Marlene is survived by her husband Jim; daughters Joan (Paul) Skluzacek and Mary (Robert) Gunn; sons Bernard (Linda), Chad (Judy), Andrew (Dorie) and Anthony (Lynn) Vogel; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jacob) Nielsen, David (Cara), Nicholas and Blake Skluzacek, Audrey and Evan Gunn, Madeline, Rachael and Nora Vogel, Gregory (Mikayla Giles) and Lindsey Vogel, Matthew and Abigail Vogel, Mariah, Jonah, Sophia and Daniel Vogel, honorary granddaughter, Rachel Swanson; great-grandchildren Elodie, Isabel and Henning Nielsen; sisters Judith (Robert) Kokaisel and JoLynn Blaeser; sister-in-law, Phyllis Blaeser. She had a large circle of extended family and friends who will miss her. Private family services were held on Wednesday, 8/19 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage, MN. A recording of the service can be found at www.mcnearneyfuneral home.com. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred to the Literacy Matters Foundation literacymatters.org Shakopee 952-445-2755





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
