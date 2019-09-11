Home

Cullen-Crea Funeral Home
307 South Arch Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017-1818
715-246-2667
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Cullen-Crea Funeral Home
307 South Arch Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017-1818
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Cullen-Crea Funeral Home
307 South Arch Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017-1818
Marlene Kay REBECK


1948 - 2019
Marlene Kay REBECK Obituary
From New Richmond, Wisconsin Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Marlene's family immigrated from Norway and settled in Duluth, Minnesota. Marlene was born on April 15, 1948 in St. Paul, Minnesota to John H. & Malfrid I. "Molly" (Lee) Onstad. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Dr. John Onstad and her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Kent; children, Karissa (Bill Woody) Rebeck & Andrew Rebeck; also, several nieces and nephews. Marlene attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with Honors from the College of Home Economics. Upon graduation, she worked for Dayton's Department Store. Marlene was a casual substitute teacher in Lino Lakes, MN and served on several associations in the New Richmond area. She especially enjoyed the outdoors and traveling to Arizona with her husband. She particularly enjoyed boating on the St. Croix River. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Cullen Crea Funeral Home, 307 South Arch Avenue in New Richmond, WI. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the . www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019
