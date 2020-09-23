1/1
Marlene LOSIE
Age 80 of Inver Grove Heights Went home to her Savior on September 19, 2020. Marlene had several careers in her life but being a Nanny to Alyssa, Sara and Jacob Garr was her favorite. She loved her family and playing cards with the girls. She is preceded in death by her parents Michael Molczyk and Thelma Bader; husband of 60 years Roger and sister Louise Allise. She is survived by son Bob (Holly), daughter Colleen; grandchildren John and Stella; great-grandchildren Carson and Lilly; brother Fred Bader; sisters Leanne Sparks and Dorothy Gross; sister-in-law Edith Zimmerman. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church, 14 E. Moreland Ave., West Saint Paul, MN. Visitation will be 10am to 11am prior to the service, burial to follow. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riverview Baptist Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riverview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
