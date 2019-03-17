Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene ROFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene M. ROFF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene M. ROFF Obituary
Age 82, of West St. Paul Died March 10, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Myles; sister, Beverly Mulchay and nephew, Mike Mulchay. Survived by daughter, Terri Hanson and Cheryl (Chris) Tschida; grandson, Jamie Johnson (Michelle); loving great-grandchildren; nephew, Rick (Julie) Mulchay; niece, Kathy (John) Tierney. Also other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 19 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Private Burial at later date. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. A celebration of life to be held at Cherokee Tavern 886 Smith Ave., St. Paul following service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.