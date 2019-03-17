|
|
Age 82, of West St. Paul Died March 10, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Myles; sister, Beverly Mulchay and nephew, Mike Mulchay. Survived by daughter, Terri Hanson and Cheryl (Chris) Tschida; grandson, Jamie Johnson (Michelle); loving great-grandchildren; nephew, Rick (Julie) Mulchay; niece, Kathy (John) Tierney. Also other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 19 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Private Burial at later date. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. A celebration of life to be held at Cherokee Tavern 886 Smith Ave., St. Paul following service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019