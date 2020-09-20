1/1
Marlene Mae BRICKLEY
Age 82 Of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, John; parents, Lucy and Arthur Weber; brothers, Arthur, Don, and Dick; sister-in-law, Chick. Survived by children, Robert (Marie), Mike (Brandi), Jim (Sue), Mark (Tesa); siblings, Tom (Phyllis), Bob, Jim (Muriel), John (Joanie); eight grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and very good longtime friends. A socially distanced visitation will be held on Wednesday Sep. 23, from 4-7PM at O'Halloran & Murphy, 8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday Sept. 24 at 11AM at St. John Vianney, 789 17th Ave N, South St. Paul. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Healtheast: The Pillars Hospice Home or the American Cancer Society.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
