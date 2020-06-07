Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. Survived by brother Roger Larson, daughters Leslie Hissam (Pat Hicks) and Dawn (George) Mountin, Leslie's son William (Emily) Mellingen; and great-grandchildren Breanna, Elisa, Hailey and Landon. She is also survived by four step-daughters and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members, that she loved very much. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 10.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.