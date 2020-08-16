Marlene SCHROEPFER

(nee: Casaw) Age 89 of Maplewood Marlene passed away with her loving daughters by her side on August 8, 2020. She will be deeply missed by daughters, Robin (David) Abraham and Cherie (Ron) Dunham; four grandchildren; three great-grand children; several nieces and nephews and dear friends. Marlene is preceded in death by husband, Ralph; infant grandchildren, Corinne and John Abraham; and two sisters. A Memorial Service will be held 6:30pm Thursday August 20th at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, with a walk-through visitation one hour before. Private family inurnment at Riverview Cemetery.