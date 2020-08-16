1/
Marlene SCHROEPFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee: Casaw) Age 89 of Maplewood Marlene passed away with her loving daughters by her side on August 8, 2020. She will be deeply missed by daughters, Robin (David) Abraham and Cherie (Ron) Dunham; four grandchildren; three great-grand children; several nieces and nephews and dear friends. Marlene is preceded in death by husband, Ralph; infant grandchildren, Corinne and John Abraham; and two sisters. A Memorial Service will be held 6:30pm Thursday August 20th at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, with a walk-through visitation one hour before. Private family inurnment at Riverview Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved