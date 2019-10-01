Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Marlene STRUWE
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church,
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
1460 Almond Ave. W.,
St. Paul, MN
Marlene STRUWE


1943 - 2019
Age 76, of Roseville, died Sept. 28 Survived by many cousins, other loving family and friends. Marlene graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School and began her career working for Roseville schools until retirement. She loved to travel and loved her pets. Funeral Service at 11AM on Thurs. Oct. 3 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1460 Almond Ave. W., St. Paul with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial at Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church and St. Croix Lutheran Academy.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019
