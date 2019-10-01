|
Age 76, of Roseville, died Sept. 28 Survived by many cousins, other loving family and friends. Marlene graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School and began her career working for Roseville schools until retirement. She loved to travel and loved her pets. Funeral Service at 11AM on Thurs. Oct. 3 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1460 Almond Ave. W., St. Paul with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial at Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran Church and St. Croix Lutheran Academy.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019