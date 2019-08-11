|
Age 82 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth and parents Leonard & Madeline Johnson. Survived by her loving companion Dale Curtis; children Susan Kutz (Allen) and Ken (Kathy); 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother Robert Johnson (Patricia) and Dale's family. Marlene retired after 40 years with MN Dept. of Military Affairs. Service Saturday, August 17th at 2:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with a celebration gathering to follow until 5:00 pm. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019