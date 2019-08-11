Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
MUELLER MEMORIAL
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
until 5:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Marlene V. ANDERSON


1936 - 2019
Marlene V. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 82 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth and parents Leonard & Madeline Johnson. Survived by her loving companion Dale Curtis; children Susan Kutz (Allen) and Ken (Kathy); 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother Robert Johnson (Patricia) and Dale's family. Marlene retired after 40 years with MN Dept. of Military Affairs. Service Saturday, August 17th at 2:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with a celebration gathering to follow until 5:00 pm. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
