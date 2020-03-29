|
|
Age 83 Formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Webb Lake, WI Marline's decade-long journey with Alzheimer's disease ended on March 19, 2020 when she became whole again in the arms of her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Marline was preceded in death by her parents, Elby (Ace) Atkins and Bertha Atkins, sister Barbara Keapproth, brothers Elby (Buddy) Atkins and Thomas Atkins and great-grandson Dayton Glesener-Aboud. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Donald Seiford Sr., brother David (Carol) Atkins, daughter Dawn (Patrick) Glesener, son Don (Cathy) Seiford Jr., grandchildren Justine, Luke & Hope Glesener, Tyler & Nick Seiford and many nieces and nephews. Anyone that knew Marline can attest to how important family was to her. Marline met her husband, Don, when she was 9 and he was 7 years old. A decade later they were happily married. Marline was known for her generousness, happy laugh, and outgoing personality. Marline was a proud member of her church choir for over 30 years. The familial warmth and love she brought to this world will surely be missed but never forgotten. We can rest assured that she is singing with the angels. Services will be held at a future date at Riverview Baptist Church in West St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020