|
|
Age 91 Passed away October 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Walter & Grace Johnson; brother & sister-in-law Warren & Lois Johnson; niece Cindy Johnson. Survived by nieces Linda Prom (Ken), Barb Dvorak (Jerry); nephew David Johnson; 5 great nieces & nephews; 14 great great nieces & nephews. Retired from Eastern Heights Elementary School after teaching for many years. Funeral Service Wednesday (11/6) 11:00 AM at CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1945 Prosperity Road, Maplewood, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Special thank you to the staff at Polar Ridge Senior Living, Home Instead & Grace Hospice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019