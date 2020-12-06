Age 86 of Kasson, Minnesota Died November 28, 2020, of Alzheimer's disease. A graveside service was held for immediate family on Friday, December 4th at Holden Lutheran Church, Kenyon, Minnesota, officiated by Pastor Nirmala Reinschmidt of Saint John's Lutheran Church, Kasson, Minnesota. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Dibble Funeral Home, Kasson, Minnesota. Marlyn was born in Mower County, Minnesota on December 7th, 1933 to Melvin & Iva (nee Miller) Peterson. Marlyn graduated from Austin High School, continued at Austin Community College and transferred to the University of Minnesota -Twin Cities where she received a Bachelor's degree in early education in 1956. Marlyn was married to Reverend Clifford H. Schroeder on June 23rd, 1957; Cliff was her loving partner for 46 years. Marlyn worked as a teacher for multiple schools including Kenyon and Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Music was a central component of Marlyn's life from a young age and she thoroughly enjoyed her role in the Austin (Minnesota) Symphony Orchestra for many years. She also taught Suzuki method violin for many years, including instruction of her grandchildren. Marlyn was actively involved in many churches, and she served alongside Cliff at Holden & Dale Lutheran Churches (Kenyon/ Wanamingo), First Lutheran Blooming Prairie and Zwingli United Church of Christ in Bern, Minnesota. Marlyn also participated in the Kasson-Mantorville community with Saint John's Lutheran Church, the Mantorville Senior Citizens Center, The Mantorville Restoration House & Theatre Company. Marlyn loved the outdoors and gardening and embraced all things perennial and annual. Her yard was always a beautiful place, and her success with houseplants was second only to the excellence of her homemade brownies and baked goods. When she and Cliff moved to Mantorville she eagerly participated in Olde Tyme Days, Marigold Days, Bern Swiss Fest and thoroughly enjoyed the entire celebrations. Marlyn served as Marigold Days Grand Marshall in 2007. She also held coordinating and leadership roles at the Mantorville Restoration Association and Senior Center. Marlyn is survived by her sister Clarice (Keith) Anderson; sons Steven (Laura) of Mantorville, Clark (Summer Seidenkranz) of Stillwater, and Eric (Kim Harbinson) of St. Paul, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild along with many other family and friends. Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents Melvin & Iva and her husband Cliff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holden Lutheran Church Park (Kenyon, MN), Good Earth Village (Spring Valley, MN), Luther Seminary (St. Paul, MN), or the memorial of your choice. The family of Marlyn & Cliff Schroeder wishes to thank the church communities of Holden, Dale, First Lutheran Blooming Prairie and Bern Zwingli for their longstanding support of Marlyn and her family. Marlyn's family sincerely thanks and sends gratitude for the loving and compassionate staff at Prairie Meadows Senior Living Facility and St. Croix Hospice where Marlyn received excellent personal care.









