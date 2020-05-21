Marlyn (Fisch) TREVINO
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma and Sister died peacefully May 15, 2020 at age 88. Marlyn was a lifelong champion and matriarch for her beloved Eastside, where she attended Mechanic Arts High School, and lettered in choir. She was tirelessly devoted to community organizing and served on the Phalen Area Community Council (PACC) and was editor of PACC's Eastsider newspaper for 18 years. Marlyn also served on the board of the Payne-Arcade Business Association, the East Side Neighborhood Development Company, the East Side Arts Council, and the District 5 Planning Council. Marlyn spent many years volunteering for the Harvest Festival, where she expanded the offerings of live music, food and art. Marlyn was honored by the city and her peers with the Elizabeth Clark award for St. Paul neighborhood activism. She believed that if you felt strongly about something, you should make an effort to do something about it. Marlyn married Arthur Trevino in 1950 and they raised 6 children together. The Trevino household was a welcoming atmosphere for friends and relatives; filled with laughter, love and great food. Marlyn and Art played an active role in neighborhood DFL organizing and were true leaders in the community. Norm Colman once said "If Marlyn ran for Mayor, I would drop out of the race." Marlyn was preceded in death by husband, Arthur Trevino; parents, John & Dorothy (Barr) Fisch; and sisters, Theresa Vasquez and Dolores Glaser. She is survived by sisters, Dorothy Struss and Loretta Mordorski; brothers, Richard, John, Kenneth, and Nick; sister-in-law, Ruth Weisner; and by daughters, Catherine (Bob Olson) Axtell, Cynthia (Tom) Lindquist, and Patrice (Ann Yonts); and sons, Stephen, Scott and Brian and friend, Candice Headson Additionally, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the East Side Arts Council, 977 Payne Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55130.





