Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend Age 83, of Woodbury, MN, passed away on January 11, 2020. Marlys was a loving soul with endless curiosity and generosity, who made friends wherever she went. She was passionate about peace and justice for all people. She enjoyed music, politics, time with her family and friends, trips to the North Shore, and any other adventure she could find. She is preceded in death by her adored and adoring husband, Richard H. Ertel; her beloved siblings Ernest, Alvin, Dorothy and Gladys Falteisek; and her parents Ernest and Rose Falteisek. She is survived by her children, Steve (Ann), Karyn (Donald Frink), and Rick (Jean Davidson); six grandchildren; ten great-grand children; brother in law, John Ertel, and sister in law, Joyce Falteisek. The Ertel family is grateful to the staff of Woodbury Health Care Center and Health Partners Hospice Team 10, whose love, care and guidance have helped make this journey a blessing to Marlys and our family. Gathering of friends and family beginning at 1 PM, Saturday, January 18, at O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury, 651-702-0301). Service at 2PM, at the funeral home Saturday. Memorials preferred to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
