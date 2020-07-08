1/1
Marlys A. PETERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired St. Paul Teacher-Counselor Age 91, died July 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Karl and Elsie Peterson. Greatly missed by the Peterson family, Lindberg cousins, "MARS Club", neighbors and many friends. Lifetime member of First Lutheran Church, St. Paul. 1950 Graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College. Teacher and Counselor in the Saint Paul Schools. Active member of Scandinavian Friends A.S.I. Graveside service Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM Union Cemetery 2505 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul. (Meet inside the gate) Please follow COVID 19 guidelines. Masks and Social Distancing is appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved