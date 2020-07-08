Retired St. Paul Teacher-Counselor Age 91, died July 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Karl and Elsie Peterson. Greatly missed by the Peterson family, Lindberg cousins, "MARS Club", neighbors and many friends. Lifetime member of First Lutheran Church, St. Paul. 1950 Graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College. Teacher and Counselor in the Saint Paul Schools. Active member of Scandinavian Friends A.S.I. Graveside service Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM Union Cemetery 2505 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul. (Meet inside the gate) Please follow COVID 19 guidelines. Masks and Social Distancing is appreciated.